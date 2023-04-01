Watch Now
News

Actions

Severe storms cause freight train cars to overturn in Marshall County

freight train cars
Courtesy: <a href="https://twitter.com/BarilWx">Brandon Baril</a>
DCIM\100MEDIA\MAX_0010.JPG
freight train cars
Posted at 1:30 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 14:30:24-04

HOLTS CORNER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night's severe storms caused five freight train cars to overturn in Marshall County.

CSX is actively cleaning up the scene.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap