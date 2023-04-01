Severe storms cause freight train cars to overturn in Marshall County

N Marshall Co. (Holts Corner), TN

Five freight train cars overturned 1/2 mile south of the Nashville Hwy (US-31A) and Thick Rd JCT. Train was stopped when cars flipped.

📍4.2 N Chapel Hill, 1:20 AM CT