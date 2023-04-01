Severe storms cause freight train cars to overturn in Marshall County

HOLTS CORNER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night's severe storms caused five freight train cars to overturn in Marshall County.
N Marshall Co. (Holts Corner), TN— Brandon Baril (@BarilWx) April 1, 2023
Five freight train cars overturned 1/2 mile south of the Nashville Hwy (US-31A) and Thick Rd JCT. Train was stopped when cars flipped.
📍4.2 N Chapel Hill, 1:20 AM CT #tSpotter #tnwx @NWSNashville @MarshSevereWx @WKRN @WSMV @NC5 @FoxNashville pic.twitter.com/L0fJIlxqSY
CSX is actively cleaning up the scene.