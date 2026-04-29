Severe storms damage a Goodlettsville botanical sanctuary as neighbors step up to help with the cleanup

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Powerful storms swept through Middle Tennessee overnight, bringing damaging winds that many believe were a tornado and damaging a beloved Goodlettsville small business.

The severe weather took direct aim at Carol's Homestead near Strawberry Hill Road.

"It's devastating," Carol Prunty said.

The storm knocked out power and sent trees crashing down, damaging two greenhouses at the botanical sanctuary dedicated to protecting and selling plants.

"I screamed and hollered. I thought a bomb had gone off in the front yard," Prunty said. "And this is devastating. You put your blood, sweat and tears."

Prunty opened her door this morning to find her life's work in ruins.

"This was my sanctuary. This was my passion. This was my work, and this was my this was a school of outdoor education for people," Prunty said.

Neighbors immediately stepped in to help. Amy Kraus and her husband showed up to offer a warm meal or lend a helping hand.

"People forget we're part of Nashville," Amy Kraus said. "We all care about each other, and we heard the devastation her yard had, and my yard had four branches down. It's unreal. So of course, we're going to help her."

"I will always be grateful for this community," Prunty said.

The support brings hope to the business owner as she looks toward the future.

"All I know is I have to trust the process, and we just got to clean it up and reveal, hopefully we can rebuild," Prunty said.

Carol’s Homestead is calling on people to volunteer to help clean up. Those interested can call 615-485-4548.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com