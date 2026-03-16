Severe storms knock out power, damage homes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recovery efforts are underway across Middle Tennessee after severe storms moved through the region overnight, knocking out power for thousands and causing significant wind damage in Lawrence County.

As of Monday morning, more than 390 customers without power across Nashville. At around 4 a.m., that number was well over 1,500, but NES crews have been working quickly to restore service.

The outages come less than 2 months after an ice storm left more than 200,000 customers in the dark.

NES is reminding residents that if they see a downed power line, they should assume it is live, stay at least 30 feet away, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Columbia Power and Water Systems are reporting over 790 customers without power. In Lawrence County, emergency crews are responding to wind damage after a tornado reportedly touched down near Bonnertown in the southeast part of the county. Several homes along W.W. Smith Road have been severely damaged or destroyed. Trees and power lines are also down in the area.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue has set up a command post at the Southeast Fire Hall. Officials say only minor injuries have been reported and no fatalities.

Lawrence County EMA says Bonnertown is their main focus right now, and they expect to release more information as the situation develops.

I have been tracking this storm and its aftermath since last night, and the picture this morning is continuing to come into focus.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.