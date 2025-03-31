Watch Now
Severe weather causes downed trees, power lines in Maury County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The overnight storms left a trail of damage through Maury County on March 31.

According to the Maury County Office of Emergency Management, emergency responders are working to assess the extent of the damage and have reported downed trees, power lines and damage to multiple structures.

There are also several neighborhoods experiencing power outages.

Local officials are urging residents to avoid hazardous areas while crews work to restore services.

