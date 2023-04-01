Severe weather destroys homes and businesses across Rutherford County

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are responding to severe weather across Rutherford County following Friday night's storms.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Rutherford County Emergency Management received damage reports to the Eagleville and Readyville areas.

Roads are currently being cleared in these areas. Middle Tennessee Electric crews are also on the scene working to restore electricity.

Some of the roads affected are:

Rigsby Rd.

Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Bunker Hill Rd.

Chapel Hill Pike

Farmer Rd.

Officials say the Kittrell area at the Rutherford and Cannon County line has received the most damage.

10 homes are approximately destroyed with about 30 homes total damages. Two victims were also pulled from a collapsed structure and taken to a local hospital.

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.