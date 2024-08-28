Sewage from Kingston Springs emptying into the Harpeth River

Diapers for Diplomas program expands to MTSU

It's been a minute since I've had to buy diapers (thank goodness!) for my boys. But when I recently purchased a pack for a baby shower - I was SHOCKED at the price. Which is exactly why I hope everyone who needs some assistance sees Jason's story about the Diapers for Diplomas program expanding. Hats off to anyone pursuing a college degree and raising babies. Two tough tasks! Please help spread the word – this could make all the difference.

-Carrie Sharp