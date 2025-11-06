Sex offender registry violator who sparked hospital lockdown is still missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A wanted felon from Williamson County led detectives on a pursuit into Nashville Thursday morning, triggering a temporary lockdown at St. Thomas West Hospital before the suspect fled the scene.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, two detectives working an unrelated case near Old Hickory Boulevard around 9:37 a.m. spotted William Matthew Frankenbach, 46, of Brentwood — a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. When they attempted to stop him, Frankenbach sped off, leading officers on a pursuit that ended near St. Thomas West Hospital, where he abandoned his vehicle and entered the facility.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducted a search for the suspect.

In a statement attributed to an Ascension Saint Thomas spokesperson, the hospital said:

“After a thorough search of our facility, local law enforcement has determined the suspect is no longer in our facility or on our campus. The hospital campus is no longer under lockdown. No one was harmed and all are safe. We appreciate law enforcement, our security teams and all leaders and associates who quickly and thoroughly responded to this incident.”

Frankenbach remains wanted on the following charges:



Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor – over 100 images (6 counts)

Violation of the sexual offender registry – failure to timely disclose (8 counts)

Violation of the sexual offender registry – failure to report

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Officials say additional charges are pending out of Metro Nashville. Law enforcement has since cleared the scene, and anyone with information on Frankenbach’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Nashville Police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.