Sexual Assault Center expects reports to rise after holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays are a special time for families but unfortunately, it's also a time when the Sexual Assault Center sees an increase in calls.

Once the holidays come and go Lorraine McGuire sees more calls to the state hot line and to their front desk at the Sexual Assault Center.

"I think the biggest thing that we try to tell people is no matter what happened it is not your fault stress of the holidays is not an excuse nothing is an excuse for violence whether it be sexual or physical," said McGuire.

McGuire said after the holiday season reports of child sexual assault spike too.

"We know with children most of the time it is a family or a friend so we will see a spike coming out of the holidays of people needing services," said McGuire. "Calling the crisis line or the front desk is the easiest way they will direct you to resources if you are in a part of the state that is not near Nashville we have resources across the state that we can connect to."

Victims can remain anonymous, they can find answers to questions about therapy, advocacy and assistance leaving abusive situations or the Safe Clinicwhich provides forensic exams and support 24/7 within a week of an incident.

The Sexual Assault Center provides these services for recent and past cases regardless of a victim's ability to pay.

You can call the crisis and support line at 1-800-879-1999 or contact Sexual Assault Center at 615-258-5899.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).