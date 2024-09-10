Sexual Assault Center fundraiser raised record amount of money for survivors

The Sexual Assault Center's annual Mad Hatter Gala raised $387,000 this year, which they say is the largest amount in the organization's history.

It can pay for 52 survivors to get a forensic exam and a full year of therapy, according to SAC.

There were around 350 supporters at the event — community leaders, advocates, and survivors. Their mission is to provide healing for people who have been affected by sexual assault, and to end sexual violence through counseling, education and advocacy.

“Sexual Assault Center supported and advocated for me throughout the most challenging period of my life,” said survivor Danielle Pyle in the release. “They were integral to the passage of Danielle’s Law, which will allow countless survivors in Tennessee, like me, to bring their attackers to justice. For all of us who have been impacted by SAC’s work, thank you to everyone who supports the important mission of this incredible organization.”



