Sexual assault prevention training for hospitality workers set for Thursday in Dickson, open to the public

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A meeting planned for Thursday night aims to help bar and restaurant workers in Dickson recognize and prevent potential sexual assaults.

The Drug Free Dickson Coalition (DFDC) is partnering with the Sexual Assault Center to host an informational session for those working in Dickson’s growing food and beverage scene.

The Safe Bar information session is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Drug-Free Dickson Coalition, located at 207 Church Street in Dickson.

"It's training staff and owners of bars and restaurants to be able to recognize and intervene in any potential sexual assaults," said Karrie Thompson, director of DFDC.

Thursday’s session will outline the process for businesses to become Safe Bar certified. The full training will later cover topics such as bystander intervention, sexual assault statistics, and strategies for creating safe, inclusive environments.

"Our goal is within the next year to get at least 50% of these businesses to be Safe Bars," Thompson said.

She has been personally visiting local establishments that serve alcohol to invite them to learn about the program.

Elizabeth Dotson, owner of Boardable 615, received the invitation and plans to attend.

"Karrie brought it, and then a staff member brought it to me, asking if he could attend it. I read it and thought it was an excellent idea," Dotson said.

Dotson noted that running a restaurant means being alert to potential problems. “We have people that come in that have already been served too much, we have situations where occasionally we had single females get approached in an inappropriate manner.”

While Dickson businesses will be learning about Safe Bar on Thursday, Thompson emphasized that all patrons can take steps to protect themselves.

"Keep their drink secure, never leave their drink unattended, and never accept a drink from anyone other than your server," she said.

