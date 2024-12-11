Watch Now
Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer added to Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The New Year is approaching and we have some exciting news as we inch closer!

Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer have been added to Nashville’s Big Bash live show at Bicentennial Park.

Country music icon Keith Urban will be headlining and co-hosting the event and Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are also set to perform.

You can watch the whole thing live on NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 7 p.m. local time.

