Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer added to Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Park

Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer have been added to Nashville’s Big Bash live show at Bicentennial Park.

Country music icon Keith Urban will be headlining and co-hosting the event and Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are also set to perform.

You can watch the whole thing live on NewsChannel 5 on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 7 p.m. local time.

