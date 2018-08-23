Shake Shack Opens Green Hills Location In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s official: Nashville has its first Shake Shack.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hill Center location in Green Hills – and people lined up early to get their favorite burgers and shakes.

PHOTOS: Shake Shack Opens In Nashville

The 4,000-square foot location features a large outdoor patio with seating for more than 200.

“We’re thrilled to bring our first Tennessee Shack to Nashville,” CEO Randy Garutti said when the location was first announced. “Its booming culinary scene boasts so many talented chefs and innovative restauranteurs. We’re excited to be a part of that dynamic landscape and bring Shake Shack to our new community.”

The first 100 people in line received his or her own Amelia's Flower Truck bouquet – on the house.

