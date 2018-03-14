Shane Reeves Wins District 14 Senate Seat

Reeves' win marked a 3-0 winning streak for Republicans in special elections. He beat out Democrat and attorney Gayle Jordan.
The seat was vacated by Jim Tracy. He resigned after being appointed to a position at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“I am humbled and honored to be elected to represent the 14th district as OUR State Senator. I will work hard to be the people’s voice across Rutherford, Bedford, Marshall, Lincoln, and Moore counties," Reeves said in a statement. "I am proud of the campaigns we ran and commend the efforts of my opponents. We had a great team and I am thankful to those who worked hard to get us across the finish line tonight.”
TNGOP released the following statement once the votes were tallied.
"Tonight’s election shows that voters see the results of Tennessee’s Republican leadership - increased economic opportunity, expanded access to education, and record low unemployment rates. Congratulations to Shane Reeves and his hardworking campaign team. Shane will work to further the Republican record of success in the Tennessee Senate."
Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) released the following statement:
"Congratulations to Senator Shane Reeves on his decisive victory tonight. His conservative message and history as a successful businessman clearly resonated with the voters of District 14. He will be a highly valuable asset as the Senate works to keep Tennessee the greatest state in the nation to live, work and raise a family. I look forward to working with him.
The Tennessee Democratic Party has now marshaled its statewide resources in two Senate special elections. They have come up empty twice. These results prove that any blue wave will hit a big, red seawall in Tennessee. The Tennessee Republican story of success is unparalleled. The Republican majority in Tennessee has reduced taxes, kept debt low and created an environment for more Tennesseans to have jobs than at any time in history. I look forward to our senators taking this clear record of success to the voters again in November."