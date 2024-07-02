Share your opinions of WeGo Star's future in these in-person July meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to give your two cents about the future of WeGo Star services?

There are a final round of in-person meetings this month where you can share how you hope WeGo will improve.



Tuesday, July 16: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Fifty Forward — 108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, 37214

Wednesday, July 17: 6:000 to 7:30 p.m. at City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, 37087

Thursday, July 18: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at mt. Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, 37122

WeGo Star is a commuter rail service that provides morning and evening commuter services to and from Lebanon and downtown Nashville. The idea with these public meetings is to identify how riders needs are changing, how population growth impacts the Star, find out what commuter and employer ride patterns are, and see how the pandemic impacted the Star's ridership.

Some questions they hope to answer —

What changes would you make to existing Star services?

How can the Star better serve your transportation needs?

What are the things you love about the Start service?

What kinds of things would you like to see in the future for Star service?

You can get updates on the project online, as well as a short survey, more information and presentation materials starting Tuesday, July 16.