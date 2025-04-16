'She didn’t deserve that': Family remembers custodian killed in MNPS school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A memorial is growing outside Chadwell Elementary School for Niurka Alfonso-Acevedo. Metro Police say she was killed in the school’s parking lot on Monday.

“She’s not going to be there… she’s not going to call me… she’s not going to ask how I’m doing,” said her daughter Kiomy Martinez in Spanish during a phone call with NewsChannel5.

The phone call Kiomy longs for will never come. Her mother, Niurka, arrived in the United States from Cuba in 2013, seeking a better life.

On Monday, she showed up to work at Chadwell Elementary, where she was a contracted custodian. That’s where police say 54-year-old Candido Raul Rubio-Perez was waiting for her and stabbed Niurka to death. He is wanted on criminal homicide charges.

“He didn’t think about his son. He didn't think about anything,” added Kiomy. “He didn't care about anything, and it's not fair.”

According to MNPD, the stabbing appears to be domestic violence-related, and efforts are underway to locate the woman's estranged partner.

Kiomy says her mother and stepdad, Candido, were together for more than two decades. She says they have an 18-year-old son and split up late last year. However, Kiomy says her mother had been living in fear since Candido insisted they get back together.

“She was the backbone of our family,” explained Kiomy. “The one who can turn even the saddest day into the best in the world.”

But this sad day will not be turning around as Kiomy continues to wait for her phone to ring.

“She didn't deserve to die the way she did,” said Kiomy. “She didn't deserve that.”

Niurka leaves behind two children, along with grandchildren. AGoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Metro police are still searching for Candido. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-862-7329. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

Kiomy’s quotes have been translated by our reporter from Spanish to English.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com