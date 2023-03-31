'She had an unwavering faith': Family, friends remember shooting victim Cynthia Peak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday's shooting at The Covenant School has left heaviness on the community as six innocent lives were lost -- and we continue to learn more about the victims every day.

One of those six was Cynthia Peak, also known as Cindy, who was a substitute teacher at Covenant. She's described as being selfless with her time, giving it up to make sure the young minds always had an educator who loved them and wanted them to do their best.

Family said Peak had an unwavering faith in Christ which carried her through life. Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband and an educator to students.

They said she loved to take sunset walks with her husband, Chris. So Thursday night, family and friends gathered to do just that through her neighborhood.

Her husband made sure to speak with everyone who came out, saying it's been humbling to see the impact that his beloved wife left behind.

"It was a horrifically tragic event," said Chris. "Do I miss my wife? yes. And I will miss my wife. Am I mad? I was and I still am mad. And that's okay, to be mad. She died doing what she loved. And beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know she was protecting those kids."

Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife Maria were also close with Cindy. They were supposed to have dinner with her that Monday night.

Her family knows now that she is wrapped in the arms of Jesus