'She just disappeared': Nashville woman still missing after 39 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Almost four decades after she disappeared from enjoying a night out in downtown Nashville, the search continues for Linda Taylor.

Metro Police said it's one of the city's oldest unsolved missing person cases.

Metro Police say on the night of April 23, 1983, Taylor went out with some friends to a bar called The Jungle on 4th Avenue South in Downtown Nashville. After several hours, they met a man who invited them back to his apartment at 2120 Belmont Boulevard. Taylor, 34, stayed at the apartment while her friends went back out. When they returned to pick her up, she was nowhere to be found.

"The man at the apartment said Linda had left and he didn’t know where she had gone," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit.

Filter said officers interviewed the man and searched the apartment, but didn't find anything suspicious. There are currently no suspects in the case, but he suspects foul play was involved.

When Taylor didn't show up for work at the Bordeaux Hospital, her family filed a missing person report on April 29, 1983.

Detectives have interviewed Taylor's family and friends, but no one could provide any information on where she could have gone.

"There was no technology back then to be able to track people, so you really have to rely on what people knew about that person," said Filter.

For the last two years, Filter has been reviewing the case file and re-interviewing Taylor's family and friends in hopes of catching a break in the case.

"I really just start reworking the case from the beginning again in hopes that a new lead will pop out that will take us in the right direction," said Filter.

Even after 39 years, Filter said he believed the case could be solved. He encouraged anyone with information on Taylor, where she hung out, and who she associated with to reach out to police.

Taylor was a mother of four who was divorced at the time of her disappearance. She was 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighed 130 pounds, had brown hair and blue eyes and a yellow eagle tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

If you have any information on what happened to Linda Taylor, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.