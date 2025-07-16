She moved here not knowing many people. Now, she's the founder of a monthly neighborhood meetup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who recently moved to Nashville is on a mission to bring neighbors together through monthly meetups at a local bar.

Caitlin Mahoney moved to East Nashville almost a year ago and started the gatherings with a simple Facebook post saying she'd be at Schulman's wearing a blue baseball cap for two hours.

"I didn't expect that, right? I just threw it out there to see if it would land," she said.

What began as a casual invitation has evolved into a regular community event where neighbors can connect face-to-face.

The concept is straightforward but addresses a growing disconnect many feel in their neighborhoods. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs and simply engage with the people who live nearby.

These gatherings challenge the notion that people are too busy to connect with their neighbors. When asked if anyone is really that busy, one participant responded simply: "Truly."

“Anything that is related to groups of people, whether it’s a happy hour or a neighborhood thing," she said. "The point is that we're a community – together."

This monthly meet up is typically the second Monday of every month from 6-8 at Schulman's in East Nashville.

Do you have a gathering like this in your neighborhood? I'd love to hear about it and learn more! Send me an e-mail at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.