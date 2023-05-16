She spent Mother's Day mourning. Now she wants justice for her only son.

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A mother's worst nightmare became a reality when her only child, 21-year-old Deshawn Talley was gunned down while enjoying an evening with friends.

Simmons spent Mother's Day in mourning.

Deshawn Talley was a young man with big dreams, according to his grieving mother. He displayed determination and a strong work ethic from an early age, having secured his first job at just 15. Throughout his life, it was always just Deshawn and his mother. Simmons says her son was her best friend.

She says Deshawn was spending a Friday evening with his friends in Edgehill when gunfire erupted.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers discovered Deshawn's body on the back porch of a nearby home. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots coming from the vicinity of 14th Avenue South.

Simmons expressed how the devastating news had completely changed her life. She says she can't help but reflect on their last conversation.

"He was like, 'Even I know, we all get to die.' But he was like, 'Even the other life or wherever we go to die. I always want you to be my mama. I always want you by my side.'"

Even through this death, this mother said she will never leave her son's side and will get him justice. These parents will keep fighting until the people responsible are held accountable.

Homicide detectives are now urging the community to step forward and assist in the investigation. Surveillance footage has revealed a black Nissan Armada as the suspect vehicle in Deshawn's murder.

Any information related to the vehicle or the incident is crucial to progressing the case. If you have seen the SUV or possess any information that may aid the investigation, it is imperative to contact the police immediately.