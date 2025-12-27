'She was a good kid': Dickson vigil honors 17-year-old police say was killed by ex-boyfriend

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson community came together on Friday to honor the memory of 17-year-old Taylor ShyAnn Ratterree, who police say was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on December 16.

"Today, as we hold these candles, we hold her memory close, honoring the joy, the laughter, and the love she brought into our world," said a speaker at the vigil.

Those close to Ratterree want her remembered not by how she died, but by how she lived.

"I think it's important with the situation for it to be her that people are talking about, not necessarily just what happened to her," said her mother, Debbie Benner.

Wearing purple — Ratterree’s favorite color — friends and family shared their favorite memories of the teenager who loved working at Kroger and meeting new people.

"As long as I've worked here, I do know that that girl loved pickles very much," said a coworker.

The 17-year-old left a lasting impression on everyone who crossed her path.

"She was a good kid at the store for me. She treated me with kindness," said a customer.

One by one, people stopped by the vigil, remembering her smile and honoring her spirit.

"It makes me feel good that, you know, she made an impact on people without even really doing anything, you know, just being her," said Benner.

According to detectives, Ratterree was found near the intersection of Highway 70 East and Henslee Drive around 8 p.m. on December 16. She was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she died from gunshot wounds.

Police say her ex-boyfriend, Hunter W. Jackson, 18, of Highway 70 West in Dickson, met her in the Kroger parking lot before she got into his vehicle. As they approached a traffic light, detectives say she was shot as she tried to jump out.

"She said that she had just got out of a relationship and that it was very controlling and toxic," said someone who knew her.

Despite her heartbreak, Ratterree’s mother, Debbie Benner, is sharing her daughter’s story in hopes of helping others.

"For people to watch, like relationships they're in and look for any of the signs to try to avoid anything like this happening to another family… no family should ever have to go through this," Benner said.

The community continues to keep Ratterree’s memory alive.

"Thank y'all for doing. I mean, she really loved working here. She loved y'all," Benner told Kroger employees.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, and the public is welcome to pay their respects.

A fundraiser has been set up to help ShyAnn's family with funeral costs. You can also donate directly to the funeral home in Dickson.

Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond.

When it comes to intimate partner abuse, leaving isn't simple. The Young Women's Christian Association of Nashville and Middle Tennessee says the deadliest time for a victim is when they try to leave because, for the perpetrator, it's all about control.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, YWCA said to call 800-334-4628 or text 615-983-5170. For anyone in a crisis, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7233.

