She was stuck in the ice; a driver delivering for Amazon stopped to help her out

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With that severe winter weather last week, a lot of people had some scary moments. One of them is a woman in Gallatin. Today, she's wanting to give a special thank you to everyone who helped her.

"I think God puts people in our path at times," said Bobbie Mofield. "I feel very, very, very blessed."

Mofield and her little dog Goliath watched out the windows as the snow and ice fell on middle Tennessee last week.

"I was praying that we would all be safe," she said.

We were in the thick of it when Mofield saw her garbage can had overturned outside. She went out into the cold. By the time she got to the end of her driveway, her shoes were coated in inches of ice. She couldn't walk, so she tried to crawl back to the house.

"I was hollering 'help me! Help me!'" Mofield remembered. "I was just moving and moving without going nowhere. It was like, 'oh, Jesus, help me cause I've gotten myself in a mess.' There she was, coming out of her car, saying 'I'm going to help you. I'm going to help you.' Those were the best words I'd heard in a long, long time."

It was Cynthia Ramirez, a flex driver for Amazon who was out delivering packages.

"She was shivering," Ramirez said, sitting on the couch next to Mofield. "She was really cold. I could feel her hands."

"She said, 'I will go to my car.'" Mofield continued. "'I've got a yoga mat, and I've got a yoga towel, and we'll put it on the ice."

"I remember her saying, 'what if I fall?'" Ramirez said. "'It's okay. You can fall on me.' She was nervous to walk. I was reassuring her. 'You're safe with me. You're going to be fine.'"

"She said, 'I'm not going to leave you,'" Mofield said. "It was just such a kind thing."

Ramirez got Mofield back into the house.

Actually, the good news doesn't stop there.

Mofield's neighbor is Jennifer Lauterbach. She and her wife Amanda kept tracking out into the snow and ice to check on Mofield and Goliath at home.

"My wife and I grew up in families that valued service," Lauterbach nodded. "It's living by the golden rule; treat other people as you would want to be treated."

Then, Jamison Holt and son Mason from Gallatin Church showed up to help.

"She needed someone to clear her driveway, and so we were able to come over to take care of that for her," Jamison Holt said. "We've always prided ourselves as the little church with the big heart."

A few days have proven to Mofield, she can rely on her church community, her neighbors, and even a complete stranger coming down the road.

"I lost my grandmother two years ago," Ramirez told Mofield. "I was her caregiver."

"I would love a granddaughter. You wanna be it?" Mofield smiled.

"Yeah!"

