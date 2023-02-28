She wondered where her son was for 56 years. Now they've reunited.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week in 1967, the story began for a mother and son. That mother tells us for 56 years, she's carried so many questions. She wondered if they'd ever be answered.

Paulette Hollon of Cookeville doesn't like celebrating birthdays.

"I just didn't care about them," she said.

The reason Paulette doesn't like birthdays goes all the way back to 1967 in Chicago. It was her 16th birthday when Paulette gave birth to her first child, Bobby.

"I wanted the best for him, and I knew at the time at 16, I was not the best," said Paulette. "I met these good Christian people, and they couldn't have any children."

Paulette nursed Bobby at the home of a couple in Cincinnati for a few weeks. The couple bought Paulette a Greyhound ticket back to Chicago after they'd adopted Bobby.

"It's heartbreaking to give up something like that," said Paulette. "I felt like trash. Then I felt like, you did the best for your baby. I longed to just go back and try to undo it, but the papers were signed, and I could not. I wanted to die. I wanted to die because that told me he's no longer your baby anymore. He's gone."

For 56 years, Paulette's constantly wondered where her child ended up.

"I just prayed to God that he was okay, that he was happy and prosperous in life," Paulette said. "I really did deep down think maybe he did pass away. Maybe he just didn't exist anymore, and I never would find him."

As it turned out, just as Paulette looked for Bobby, there was someone out there looking for Paulette. After some searches through Ancestry.com, Bobby's daughter found Paulette's family in Cookeville and reached out to one of Paulette's daughters.

"My daughter called and said, 'mom, you need to sit down. You found your baby boy,'" Paulette remembered. "It was like heaven opened up and all of the pain and sorrow had just melted away. All the hurt that I've had in my heart all those years, it just melted, melted away."

Paulette spoke to NewsChannel 5 as Bobby traveled from Indiana to Cookeville to meet his mom for the first time.

"I may pass out in the grass," Paulette laughed. "I don't know!"

Bobby was ten minutes away.

"I need to go outside and get some fresh air!" Paulette said, fanning herself.

Two minutes away.

"Glory to God. 56 years, and he's almost here," Paulette said as her daughters looked out the front door

Paulette saw her son, Bob Shepard.

"Oh ho, my baby! My baby!" Paulette said, hugging Bob. "Thank you, father!"

Bob had with him a whole lot of guests. They were family members Paulette's never met.

"Just make yourself at home!" Paulette shouted, letting the group into the house.

"This is God," she said, smiling. "This is totally God. He did this."

"I knew at the age of eight or nine that I was adopted," said Bob. "30 years ago, I decided to try to find her. I hit a couple of dead ends. I just kinda gave up on it. 56 years. It's awesome. There's been a hole there forever. I really wanted to get to know her and find her. It's wonderful."

After all those years of having so few pictures of her son, it's time to make more. Happy birthday, Paulette.