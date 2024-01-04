Shelby County judge denies request for Memphis rape case to move to Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect in the high-profile Tennessee rape case of Eliza Fletcher wants to bring another one of his trials to Nashville.

Lawyers for Cleotha Henderson asked a Shelby County judge for a move of venue motion for the rape case of Alicia Franklin back in 2021 to take place in Davidson County.

The judge denied the request, so the trial will take place in Memphis in April.

Franklin has been outspoken in her case saying, "if police had acted earlier on her case, the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher would not have occurred.”

Fletcher was killed in 2022, so Henderson wasn't booked for the crime against Franklin until a year after it was allegedly committed.

Henderson's lawyers say they will likely make a motion to move the Eliza Fletcher murder case as well. We'll let you know if that request features Davidson County.