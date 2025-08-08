Shelbyville Highway reopens following deadly pedestrian crash on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Highway was closed between Richmonds Retreat and Walnut Grove Road on Friday due to a deadly pedestrian crash.

According to police, the crash took place on Shelbyville Highway near Christiana.

Both lanes of the highway were closed and have since reopened.

