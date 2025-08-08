Shelbyville Highway reopens following deadly pedestrian crash on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Highway was closed between Richmonds Retreat and Walnut Grove Road on Friday due to a deadly pedestrian crash.
According to police, the crash took place on Shelbyville Highway near Christiana.
Both lanes of the highway were closed and have since reopened.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
