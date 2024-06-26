Shelbyville officials searching for driver after 19-year-old was shot in the head in road rage shooting

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement in Shelbyville is investigating a case where a teenager was shot in the head in a road rage shooting Tuesday night.

Investigators don't have much to go on at this point and Bedford County deputies say the shooter is still on the streets.

It happened in the area of Normandy Road and Highway 41 South in Shelbyville. The 19 year old victim, identified by the Sheriff as Selena Southerland, was a passenger with four others in a car when investigators say the driver of a small white SUV, possibly a Saturn, drove next to them and started firing.

One of the bullets struck Southerland in the head. The driver of the SUV turned around and sped off on Normandy Road.

Southerland was flown to a hospital after talking to first responders at the scene. The Bedford County Sheriff said the bullet that hit her went through a window and headrest first which slowed it down enough to not kill her.

This is an active investigation. We'll provide updates as we get them.