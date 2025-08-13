Shelbyville Police ask for public's help after human remains were found in a wooded area

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Police are asking for the public's help after human remains were found in a wooded area off of South Cannon Blvd on July 1, 2025.

The remains were identified as Thomas Wayne Garner Jr. (DOB 05/17/1972), originally from Pulaski, Tennessee.

If you have had contact with Mr. Garner any time after January 2025, or if you have any additional information that could assist in this investigation, please contact Detective Brandi Merlo at 931-684-5811.

