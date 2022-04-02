Shelbyville renters fight relocation to inn known for bedbugs, drug trafficking

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Renters at a Shelbyville apartment complex say they've resorted to sleeping with a knife after being relocated for renovations.

When renovations began at Canterbrook Village, residents were given temporary housing at a hotel, but about two weeks ago they were relocated to the Shelbyville Inn.

The inn is a place they say is known for bed bugs, drug trafficking and unsafe practices.

A group of these renters first talked with local management, then came to Nashville to speak directly with the property management group Elmington Capital.

"It's not good! This is where they want us to live. No — I'm not doing it. We are human beings," said Kim Kleywegt, one of the displaced residents.

Elmington Capital was asked if they'd like to respond but NewsChannel 5 was told no comment.

