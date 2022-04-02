Watch
News

Actions

Shelbyville renters fight relocation to inn known for bedbugs, drug trafficking

Some renters at a Shelbyville apartment complex say they've resorted to sleeping with a knife after being relocated for renovations.
SHELBYVILLE INN exit sign, tenant protest poster
Posted at 2:11 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 15:11:03-04

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Renters at a Shelbyville apartment complex say they've resorted to sleeping with a knife after being relocated for renovations.

When renovations began at Canterbrook Village, residents were given temporary housing at a hotel, but about two weeks ago they were relocated to the Shelbyville Inn.

The inn is a place they say is known for bed bugs, drug trafficking and unsafe practices.

A group of these renters first talked with local management, then came to Nashville to speak directly with the property management group Elmington Capital.

"It's not good! This is where they want us to live. No — I'm not doing it. We are human beings," said Kim Kleywegt, one of the displaced residents.

Elmington Capital was asked if they'd like to respond but NewsChannel 5 was told no comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap