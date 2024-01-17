Shelters are keeping the unhoused safe during the winter storms as planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the help of Metro Social Services, Room In the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission all working together, shelters for the unhoused have had ample space and turned no one away during the colder temperatures.

On Sunday night, Metro's extreme cold weather overflow shelter had 298 people and 5 pets stay there. On Monday night, 374 people and 6 pets stayed.

According to Harriet Wallace, communications director with the office of homeless services, staff have made welfare check calls on clients who are homebound, and everyone is safe and holding up okay. No one was impacted by the brief power outages.

Once the roads are cleared, they will resume in-person home visits.

The shelter will remain open at least until through 10 a.m. Thursday. WeGo is now operating on a snow route, but will continue to provide free bus rides via #23 B.

"MSS, OHS & the Nashville Rescue Mission had another tactical meeting discussing citywide shelter capacity. Through all partners, space remains available for continued influx. The city has long had a plan for an extended overflow location should one be needed," Wallace said.