Sheri Lynn Jugg of beloved NashTrash Tours soon to retire, tours will continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than 25 years, a big, bright familiar sight has brought a lot of laughs to Nashville, the pink bus that carries NashTrash Tours. It isn't going anywhere, but there is a bittersweet change coming.

"Hey, y'all! Let's introduce ourselves right now!" a woman shouted to a crowd of people gathered outside the bus.

"I'm Sheri Lynn!"

"I'm Brenda Kay!"

"I'm the smart one!"

"And I'm the sober one!"

You have not truly ridden through this city in high style until you've taken the big pink bus of NashTrash Tours with your hosts, the Jugg Sisters.

"You ruin a punch line, we will cut you!" Sheri Lynn said to a laughing crowd on the bus. "I have a couple announcements."

"She's pregnant!" Brenda Kay chimed in.

Between tours, Brenda Kay and Sheri Lynn shared their story. They launched the NashTrash tours business in 1997.

"We get to make people laugh," said Brenda Kay.

"And I work with my sister!" Sheri Lynn added. "26 years later, look at us now, look at the empire!"

She gestured around the inside of the big pink bus.

Next year, the sister act is coming to an end. The pink bus and NashTrash Tours aren't going anywhere, but Sheri Lynn is retiring sometime next year.

"I mean, it's sad," said Sheri Lynn. "I bet you a million dollars I'll miss it."

Having this much fun, how could she not? Brenda Kay is continuing with the tours, planning a solo show. So, what will Sheri Lynn do?

"I'd say your burlesque show is very tasteful," Brenda Kay chimed in.

"That's where all the old strippers go. I'm going into burlesque!" said Sheri Lynn.

Sheri Lynn just feels it's time for something new.

"Like Vicki Yates, the next chapter begins," Brenda Kay smiled, referring to NewsChannel 5's longtime beloved anchor who is soon to retire.

"We're a lot like Vicki Yates!" laughed Sheri Lynn. "In every way!"