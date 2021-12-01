Watch
News

Actions

Sheriff: FedEx driver dumped boxes in woods at least 6 times

items.[0].image.alt
Blount County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
fedex boxes dumped
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:33:24-05

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a FedEx driver dumped packages into a ravine in the woods at least six times. Now the company and investigators are sorting through the mess.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says they've now identified about 450 victims whose packages were discovered dumped last month in a ravine about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

The sheriff says the driver has been identified and questioned, but they're not releasing the name. The company said in a statement that the person involved is no longer providing service for FedEx Ground.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap