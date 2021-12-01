Sheriff: FedEx driver dumped boxes in woods at least 6 times

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says a FedEx driver dumped packages into a ravine in the woods at least six times. Now the company and investigators are sorting through the mess.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says they've now identified about 450 victims whose packages were discovered dumped last month in a ravine about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

The sheriff says the driver has been identified and questioned, but they're not releasing the name. The company said in a statement that the person involved is no longer providing service for FedEx Ground.