Sheriff Roy Weatherford's funeral procession

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF — Friday, August 9th, Sumner County Sheriff Roy “Sonny” Weatherford will be laid to rest. They will be having a procession for him which will cause traffic delays and street closures.

They encourage all citizens to come and pay their respects, along with looking for alternate routes while traveling.

The procession will start at 1:30 pm and will go through the following streets:

-Long Hollow Pike

- Red River Road

- West Main Street

- Cemetery Avenue

- West Smith Street (passing the Sheriff’s Office)

- South Water Avenue

- Public Square

- East Broadway

- North Water Avenue

- West Albert Gallatin

- Highway 109 North

- Ending at Crestview Cemetery