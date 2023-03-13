Sheriff shares new detail in search for missing Brittany Miller

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a mystery going on for eight months now.

A DeKalb County woman, 32, disappeared, and neither Brittany Miller's family or authorities have any idea what happened to her. A renewed search effort happened this weekend. But leads remain very hard to come by.

You have to go back to July 4, the last time Brittany Miller was seen alive. She vanished without a trace, and the search for her does continue.

Sky 5 was high above DeKalb County Saturday as dozens of crews methodically searched more than 180 acres of land down and around Hurricane Ridge Road outside Smithville. That is the last place Miller was seen.

Sky5 WTVF Sky5 flew above a Dekalb County area, where searchers were looking for Brittany Miller.

"We did find some bones at multiple locations," said Sheriff Patrick Ray.

But an anthropologist from MTSU confirmed them to be animal bones — nothing human. Unfortunately, no new evidence was found. Sheriff Ray said this search was as much about eliminating a search area as finding new leads.

"To make sure that nothing was there and move our search efforts somewhere else besides there," said Sheriff Ray.

Meanwhile, the case file continues to grow as authorities track down more tips and potential sightings.

"This is only a portion of it. The DA's office has a file and also the TBI," said Ray showing a stack of notebooks.

What we know is that Miller left with her medicine, dentures and cell phone, which has been pinged repeatedly by investigators with no success. It's unclear if she left on foot or got into a car.

"There has been no trace of her, and from time to time, we will get missing person reports and find out that they left of their own free will. We have not ruled that out yet."

Sheriff Ray says there is no evidence of foul play but does see some areas of concern.

"There are some alarming things in the case. She has a small daughter and mother, and she has not reached out to her."

So, her fate remains a mystery — the question: What happened to Brittany Miller?

Authorities may have no new leads, but they are not going to stop looking ... they say this case will not close until Brittany Miller is found.

Anyone with information that might help with this case is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.