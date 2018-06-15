Sheriff's Dept. Calls Out Man Who Commented On His Own Mugshot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. - Getting arrested is bad enough. But when a man commented on his own mugshot, one sheriff's department decided to respond.

Johnnie Keener was arrested Tuesday on suspected meth possession.

The Greenbrier County, W.Va. Sheriff's Department put the mugshot of Keener up on their Facebook page, much to his dismay.

Keener commented on the post "That pic is 10 years old go look at my pics now."

Deputies responded by tagging Johnnie in their response commenting "Johnnie, that picture was from last night during your arrest. It was taken while you were being fingerprinted."

Kenner could only reply "My bad."

Deputies say Keener could be facing additional charges related to the drug investigation.