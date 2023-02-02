Watch Now
News

Actions

Sheryl Crow headlines Shade Tree Clinic Benefit Concert to help Nashville's underserved

Sheryl Crow
Vanderbilt
Sheryl Crow
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 11:48:06-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grammy award-winning musician Sheryl Crow will be headlining the Shade Tree Clinic benefit concert later this month.

Proceeds for the concert will benefit the Shade Tree Clinic, a student-run health clinic at Vanderbilt that helps serve Nashville's underserved population.

The Shade Tree Benefit will start at 7 p.m., with a VIP reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Both the reception and benefit concert will take place at Langford Auditorium. Tickets range from $30 to $100. The pre-show reception is an additional $75.

You can purchase tickets here.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap