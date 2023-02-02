Sheryl Crow headlines Shade Tree Clinic Benefit Concert to help Nashville's underserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grammy award-winning musician Sheryl Crow will be headlining the Shade Tree Clinic benefit concert later this month.

Proceeds for the concert will benefit the Shade Tree Clinic, a student-run health clinic at Vanderbilt that helps serve Nashville's underserved population.

The Shade Tree Benefit will start at 7 p.m., with a VIP reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Both the reception and benefit concert will take place at Langford Auditorium. Tickets range from $30 to $100. The pre-show reception is an additional $75.

You can purchase tickets here.