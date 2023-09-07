She's about to run 620 miles in 11 days. Here's why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've run a marathon, you know the level of endurance and dedication needed. One Middle Tennessee runner has set a big goal. She's doing this for a cause that's spoken to her heart.

"Every day is a little strength work," said Becca Jones, speaking before another run. "I probably average about 30 to 40 miles a week running."

There are no headphones or earbuds for Becca while she's training. She likes to take in the sights and sounds of her surroundings, and she likes this time to think about why she's doing this training. Becca's about to take a trip where she'll see all the different sides of Tennessee. She's about to run across the state. Becca's about to run more than 620 miles, cutting diagonally across Tennessee. She said she was going to do this in just 11 days.

"I will run from the other side of the Mississippi up to the furthest point in Virginia," Becca said. "50 to 60 miles a day! If I had a dollar for every time I heard, 'I don't even like to drive that far!', I could probably retire."

The reason Becca's doing this is for Hancock County in East Tennessee. It's the state's lowest-earning county.

"It doesn't have a lot of access to resources," Becca said. "Some of these people are really isolated in these areas, specifically in the Appalachian area."

Becca's looking to raise money to help families in that area of east Tennessee who have been hit by the opioid crisis. She said money raised through her GoFundMe, PayPal, and Venmo will either go through the Run4Water nonprofit that helps that area or she'll get the money to those families herself.

In just a few more days, Becca will be launching. Until then, she's spending her time getting faster and stronger.

"You have to step outside of your comfort zone," she said. "It's really humbling to go, 'You have it pretty good, and you should do something that scares you.' This isn't for me. This isn't for me to get a medal. It's for something so much bigger than me. I can't fold. I can't say I'm tired. I'm done. I have to show up and do it."

To donate to Becca's run, go here.