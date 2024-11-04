She's carrying on her husband's legacy for raising money for the Alzheimer's Association

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a year ago, I first heard the recipe.

Two cups flour. Teaspoon baking powder. A teaspoon of cinnamon. Two cups of sugar. Four eggs. Three cups of finely chopped baby carrots. They're ingredients included in Mike Gann's famous carrot cake.

"I've been makin 'em for 25 years," Mike told me in October 2023.

It was something possible because of his wife, Sheila.

"That would be my family's carrot cake recipe!" she smiled. "He has made over 2,000 of them over the years."

When I met Mike, he'd worked as the Family Services Director at Murfreesboro's Stones River Manor senior living community.

"It makes you feel good when you can help others," Mike said.

That he has certainly done. Over the years, Mike made his famous carrot cakes for those who donated through him to the Alzheimer's Association. At the yearly Rutherford County Walk to End Alzheimer's, Mike would appear. Something about Mike, he knew how to stand out in a crowd. He would don a purple cape and top hat, with a head-to-toe outfit looking like a dollar.

"He raised over $300,000 in the 25 years that he walked," Sheila said.

Sheila told me Mike's brothers died from a genetic form of dementia when they were only in their 30s and 40s. His father died from it four days before his 50th birthday. Mike was diagnosed with the same form of dementia.

"I've had it for over 20 years," Mike said. "It's a terrible feeling to have such a thing."

"We started noticing an increase in his memory loss and confusion," Sheila said.

"I get through it one day at a time," Mike continued. "I have a wonderful wife, and I am very thankful that I have her. I don't know what I would do without her."

Mike Gann died a few weeks after this interview.

Saturday morning at MTSU, it was again time for the big event.

"Walk to End Alzhiemer's!" two women shouted as the crowds trickled in.

It was a big crowd, but Sheila had decided, she would carry on Mike's talent for standing out. Sheila walked through the crowd with her own purple cape and long purple wig.

"He had his own costume, and he picked out this costume for me to wear this year to continue his legacy," Sheila smiled. "The challenge this year was to raise $25,000 for the 25 years that Mike did the walk, and I met that challenge and exceeded it. I've got a little over $25,000 at the moment."

Both the staff of the Manor and Sheila made some carrot cakes for the day.

"Each year, it's gotten bigger and raised more funds for a great cause," Sheila said, looking around at the crowd at the event. "I know everybody in the community has been affected by Alzheimer's in some way, whether they care for someone, a family member, a loved one, a friend. [Mike] had asked me before he passed away to continue with his legacy. I want to make a mark on the world on his behalf. Mike believed in the fight, and I do too. I'm honored to carry on in his footsteps. I can't fill 'em, but I can walk behind 'em. He was my Superman."

