She's had many brain surgeries in her young life. Now, she's going on a grand vacation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are so many memorable moments that have taken place on the Grand Ole Opry stage and countless stories shared from the circle. For anyone present Tuesday, one moment was unforgettable.

"This is my husband, Matt," said Kelly Cunningham introducing the family. She turned her attention to her daughters.

"Amelia and Charlotte," she said.

The family spoke in the middle of a pretty good Opry House tour.

"Who's dressing room is this?" Kelly asked her daughters.

"Dolly Parton!" shouted Charlotte.

It wasn't Dolly, but it was the dressing room of someone she'd always loved: Porter Wagoner.

Getting a little adventure like this is big for the Cunninghams.

"I have seizures a lot," 11-year-old Amelia said.

"You have cerebral palsy," Kelly said, sharing her daughter's story. "You've had a lot of brain surgeries."

"Our focus has been on rehabilitation, therapies," Kelly continued. "She's made lots of gains, and she's had lots of seizures that take her abilities away, but she's a tough cookie."

"A chocolate chip cookie!" Amelia shouted.

"A chocolate chip tough cookie!" Kelly smiled. "She works super hard to regain her strength and all her abilities."

"I started this little foundation Baking Memories 4 Kids," said Frank Squeo, also visiting the Opry. "We make delicious chocolate chip cookies from scratch. We sell them, and we use all of that money to fund trips of a lifetime."

Frank explained the foundation has sent more than 300 sick children and their families on these trips.

"These kids have no idea what's about to be told to them," he smiled as the Cunningham family walked onto the Opry stage.

"Today is a very, very special day here at the Grand Ole Opry," Frank said walking onto the Opry stage, speaking to Amelia.

"You and your sister and your mom and dad are going to go to Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, for an entire week!" he said. "You have no lines at all when you go to Florida!"

Precision Construction and Remodeling donated money so the family can take this trip. To help celebrate, country star Drew Baldridge performed a song for the Cunninghams.

"To be able to have some fun is just amazing for us," Kelly smiled.

Yeah, this was a pretty good Opry House tour.

"We're going to Disney World!" the family shouted.

"What day?!" Amelia asked.

Frank says his Baking Memories 4 Kids is in dire need of donations to continue this work. To donate, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.