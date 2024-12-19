She's helping keep Walmart deliveries on track as Christmas approaches

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for the busiest places in the days leading up to Christmas, you'd struggle to find a place busier than Walmart. The store opened its doors to us to get a behind-the-scenes peek at how one very busy woman makes it all work.

It was another busy day on Wednesday at a job where Caroline Stebbins is always getting in her steps.

Caroline's the digital coach over online grocery at Franklin's Mallory Lane location of Walmart.

"When customers want the convenience of groceries placed at their door, you can do it delivered or pick-up style," she explained. "Pick-up customers just place the order on the app. They choose a time slot, and they come in that time slot. We have two different types of express deliveries. It's On Demand and Express. Express is 30-90 minutes. On-Demand is three hours or less."

For Caroline's crew, mid-December is go-time.

"This time of the year, they're working the hardest they can," she said. "I never know what the next hour could look like!"

You won't be surprised to hear, that this team's busiest time frame is Black Friday through Christmas Eve, coming ahead of the second busiest time; back to school.

"Customers' basket sizes are bigger!" Caroline smiled.

That's because it's everything Christmas. It's toys. TVs. Turkeys.

With so many moving parts to track, store manager Hajin Haji knew Caroline was right for this job.

"Calm, cool, collected, and efficient!" Hajin said.

So, while we were getting a peek at how the holidays come together, Caroline and Hajin decided it would be nice to surprise someone, maybe two people.

Dad Tom Landy and four-year-old daughter Claire were taking a break from shopping on one aisle. They volleyed a ball back and forth.

"You gonna play some basketball or some volleyball someday?" I asked Claire.

"When I get bigger!" she answered.

Hajin approached them.

"I'd like to give you a gift card to go toward your shopping today and help you take care of a year's worth of your WalMart+ membership," Hajin told Tom before turning her attention to Claire.

"Have you been good?"

Claire nodded as Hajin presented her with two Barbie dolls to choose from.

"The golden one's so cool!" Claire said.

"You gonna come back and see me and tell me how much you love it?" Hajin asked.

Claire smiled taking the doll.

Even though Caroline is a bit shy to admit it, she is key in a lot of people's Christmas coming together.

"Y'know, I would say she's the queen of Christmas," said Hajin.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.