She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting older doesn't always mean you need more help. In fact, it can mean you have more to give to someone else.

That's a huge part of Sylvia Mooney's story. She has made 128 mats entirely out of plastic bags.

Mooney lives at Brookdale Senior Living in Franklin.

"I wish I had more colors," she said while crocheting in her living room.

The colors she has have been used to make all of these mats, which you can see in the player above.

"I want to help others as much as I can," she said.

All of those mats have been for those who are dealing with the challenges that come with homelessness.

Mooney has faced her own challenges.

"I'm legally blind," she said. "I can do a great deal of it by feel, although I have enough vision to be able to see most of the things I need to see with it."

Mooney has macular degeneration.

"Mine came on in my mid 30's," she said. "I'm grateful for the vision I have left and I can still get around okay."

In her 80's, she feels a lot of people look at the elderly as those who need help. Despite having challenges of her own, folks like Mooney prove everyone can lend a hand in their own way.

"We do still have something to offer and I'm pleased about that that this is something I can give to someone in need," she said.

These mats have been given to various non-profits in Middle Tennessee and distributed to those facing housing challenges.