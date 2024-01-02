She's opening an emergency warming shelter on bitter cold nights, continuing the legacy of her husband

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With very cold temperatures Monday night, there are organizations working hard to keep the homeless safe. For a place in Clarksville, this work is a calling, a tradition and carrying on a man's legacy.

"The vibrant colors and things, it's become our trademark, and it's so fun," smiled Vicki York, as she walked past the hand painted buses surrounding her Manna Cafe in Clarksville.

With the blue and orange hubcaps, the hand prints, and the bold polka dots covering love buses, it was all how she wants it. See how it looks in the player above.

"The peace sign just kinda screams hippie which is our vibe," she said.

What they do here is help the homeless with a primary focus on food.

"We distribute almost 2.5 million pounds of food per year," Vicki continued.

Manna Cafe arrived in Clarksville in 2010. Vicki started it with husband Kenny York. We visited with Kenny many times over the years. He was always looking to help someone living on the street.

"He just prayed," Vicki remembered. "He said, 'Lord, someone's gotta do something about this.' He felt like the Lord answered him and said, 'Okay. Do something about this.'"

After living with cancer, Kenny died in September 2022.

"We did have 16 months from the time he got sick to the time he went home to heaven, and he and I had time to talk," Vicki said. "I knew 100% that we were going to carry on."

A bitter cold night like Monday is a time the Manna Cafe takes action.

"Weather like this can literally kill people," said Vicki. "It literally kills people, so it's absolutely crucial Clarksville has a place like this we can get people in and keep them safe."

They've just opened their emergency shelter at Clarksville's 503 D Street off Providence Boulevard for the night of Monday, Jan. 1.

"When it gets below a certain temperature, we give them hot meals, showers, laundry, fresh clothes," said Vicki. "They stay all night. They stay toasty warm. When it's very cold, we can get 60-something people in here."

It's all exactly what Kenny intended for this place.

"Kenny's legacy, I hope, is to be known simply as what he always was," Vicki said. "Very generous. Very compassionate. He will always be the heart of this place. There's nothing like service to give purpose and meaning to your life."

To sponsor a meal for the warming center, contact info@mannacafeministries.com.