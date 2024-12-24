She's styled one woman's hair for 41 years, now they share a story of found family

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some believe certain people are placed into our lives for a reason. Just in time for Christmas, we wanted to share this story of found family.

Tammy Pace puts it like this. She's been doing hair long enough to watch mullets go out of style and come back again.

There are two things that have never changed since she arrived in Hendersonville in 1983. One, she's always had a stuffed toy in her shops. You've seen a lot of Coca-Cola Santas. Well, Tammy has a Pepsi Santa.

The other thing that hasn't changed is Tammy's long friendship with client Jewell.

"I keep Kentucky Fried Chicken in business," Jewell said as Tammy shampooed her hair.

I happened to start eavesdropping while they were talking about what to get for lunch.

"I think you keep Tammy in business too!" Tammy told Jewell. "41 years! I think that's a blessing for me and a blessing for you."

"It's a blessing for both of us!" Jewell answered.

"Jewell, you been happy?" Tammy asked about her work.

"Well, if I hadn't been happy, I wouldn't be here!" Jewell laughed. "How 'bout that?"

"How old am I? I'm 97," Jewell continued as Tammy began curling her hair. "You're just about like one of my granddaughters."

"Well, you're like my adopted sister, grandma, anything, all of the above," Tammy said. "We get to 45 years together, she'll be a hundred, and we'll have a big celebration."

A lot's happened in the world over 41 years, but being apart during COVID was really hard.

"I was really concerned about Jewell, but she's still with us, praise the Lord, and we're celebrating today," Tammy said. "It's scary when you don't have your every week of contact."

After that, the friendship felt especially precious.

Now, on that first meeting in 1983, they couldn't have known how important they would become to each other.

"She's not a grouch!" Jewell said. "I can't stand grouches."

Well, there is that. The friendship also has a foundation on a shared focus on faith and family.

"She might find Mr. Right out there," Tammy said, combing Jewell's hair.

"If they like me, they'd be so old!" Jewell smiled.

"They'll think you're a pretty woman, though!" Tammy answered. "Just a hot momma."

"What boxes do they have to check if they're gonna take you out?" I asked Jewell.

"Rich."

Christmas time is so much about family, and, of course, that includes found family.

"I love you," Tammy said, handing Jewell her coat.

"Love you," Jewell answered. "I'll see you next Friday at 11 o'clock. Same time, same place."

"To me, she's not my customer," Tammy said. "She's my friend. When she walks into my business, I greet her with love, and I care about her. I don't mean to cry, but she means a lot to me, and I'm grateful for her. Very grateful."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com