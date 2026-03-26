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Shield Across America Tour brings non-invasive colorectal cancer testing to Tin Pan South fest

The Shield Across America Tour is in Nashville offering a non-invasive, FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening.
Non-invasive colorectal cancer blood test tour stops in Nashville
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50 and the second deadliest overall. When detected early, the disease has a 91% survival rate, but more than 50 million Americans are not getting screened at the recommended age of 45.

To help close this gap, the Shield Across America Tour rolled into Nashville for the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The tour offers Shield, the only FDA-approved, non-invasive blood test for colorectal cancer screening. The test requires no colonoscopy prep, no at-home kits and no stool handling.

"There's a lot of work to get people out there to get screened so we can catch it early. We're there, we're where people are. If they're at the festival, we just do a simple blood draw that might give us a better opportunity to get people screened," Dr. Sam Asgarian, VP of Clinical Development at Guardant Health said.

Anyone can head onto the bus now through this Saturday to learn if the testing is right for them. The bus will then make a stop in Atlanta.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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