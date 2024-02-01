Shining a light on the remarkable story of Nearest Green Distillery

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today is the start of Black History Month.
One shining example of strong Black roots here in the mid-state is Nearest Green Distillery.
It's the largest Black-owned spirits company in the world and Ben Hill joined us this morning from the distillery in Shelbyville to share the remarkable story of how this all got started.
Carrie's recommends:
Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair
It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!
-Carrie Sharp