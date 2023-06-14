Shooter's parents officially give ownership of the shooter's writings to Covenant families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The parents of the Covenant School shooter have transferred all rights to the shooter's writings to the Covenant victims.

The shooter's family wants those affected by the shooting to get to decide what happens to the documents. Six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of the 28-year-old Nashvillian. Metro Police said the shooter had several journals detailing plans for the shooting and had been planning the attack for months. So far, police have indicated it would take a year to analyze all of the writings and documents from the shooter.

Attorney David Raybin — who is representing the shooter's parents — argued in court last week that the shooter's writings are the property of the parents and they should get to decide what happens to them.

In the filing, the writings — still in possession of the Metro Nashville Police Department — would go into the newly established Covenant Children's Trust. Covenant parent Brent Leatherwood would serve as the trustee over the account. Leatherwood has talked about his experiences as a parent at the school. His children survived the shooting, but Leatherwood says the entire Covenant community was impacted.

It's not clear when, if ever, those documents would make it into the hand of the families. Right now all the documents are in police custody.

The documents are at the center of a legal battle over whether they should be released to the public.

Chancellor I'Ashea Myles is overseeing the case. Myles previously ruled that the Covenant church, school, and families could have a say in what if any, documents should be released.

Earlier this week, several private schools in Nashville filed an amicus brief supporting Covenant's efforts. Schools in support included Franklin Road Academy, Montgomery Bell Academy, Oak Hill School, and St. Paul Christian Academy.

The case is set to be in court again on July 12.