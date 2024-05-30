Shooting at Bellevue park leaves 13-year-old brother dead, 16-year-old sister injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting at Red Caboose park in Bellevue has left a 13-year-old dead and a 16-year-old taken to the hospital with injuries.

Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Police, said just before 8:00 p.m. a fight took place between two middle school girls. Others began to join in, all teenagers, and someone pulled a gun and started firing in the midst of the arguments.

Aaron says two individuals, brother and sister, were hit by the gunfire. The 16 year old made it to the fire hall nearby and collapsed asking for assistance. Police found her 13-year-old brother, who had been shot multiple times, and rushed him to Vanderbilt where he died.

The 16-year-old shared information that helped police find and apprehend a possible suspect.

"He is detained, he is in custody, and he is going to be questioned," Aaron said.

He also shared there is no community danger, as they have brought the situation under control.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell shared his condolences with the families who lost loved ones.

My heart breaks tonight for the families who experienced firsthand the tragedy of gun violence in a Bellevue park.



I’m grateful to first responders—including @NashvilleFD—who immediately rendered aid as well as @MNPDNashville officers who quickly apprehended a possible suspect. — Freddie O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) May 30, 2024

This is a breaking news situation — we will update you as soon as we have more information.