Shooting at Bellevue park leaves 13-year-old brother dead, 16-year-old sister injured

A shooting at a park in Bellevue has left a 13-year-old dead and a 16-year-old taken to the hospital with injuries.
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 29, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting at Red Caboose park in Bellevue has left a 13-year-old dead and a 16-year-old taken to the hospital with injuries.

Don Aaron, spokesperson for Metro Police, said just before 8:00 p.m. a fight took place between two middle school girls. Others began to join in, all teenagers, and someone pulled a gun and started firing in the midst of the arguments.

Aaron says two individuals, brother and sister, were hit by the gunfire. The 16 year old made it to the fire hall nearby and collapsed asking for assistance. Police found her 13-year-old brother, who had been shot multiple times, and rushed him to Vanderbilt where he died.

The 16-year-old shared information that helped police find and apprehend a possible suspect.

"He is detained, he is in custody, and he is going to be questioned," Aaron said.

He also shared there is no community danger, as they have brought the situation under control.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell shared his condolences with the families who lost loved ones.

This is a breaking news situation — we will update you as soon as we have more information.


