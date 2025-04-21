Shooting at La Danse Nightclub leaves one injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An altercation occurred at La Danse Nightclub on Sunday night, resulting in a woman being shot in the leg.

Supposedly, a fight between two groups inside the bar prompted one group to leave.

That same group later returned and began shooting at the bar, which led to security returning fire.

The woman shot, who was an innocent bystander, is currently in stable condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.