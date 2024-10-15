Shooting at Mill Run Park leaves one female dead

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A female was shot and killed near Mill Run Park Monday night.
Metro Police are on scene and the situation is still active — all we currently know is that the victim was shot in the head.
This is an active investigation, with homicide detectives on scene. We will update you as soon as we have more information.
