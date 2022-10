NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night, one 14-year-old was injured after shots were fired during a party thrown at an Airbnb on Newhall Drive.

The reported gunfire happened around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses said the crowd was large, but police say that no one else was injured. The wound is a non-life-threatening graze.

Police continue to investigate and identify those involved.