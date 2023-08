NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting at Valvoline Instant Oil rendered one person dead and one person injured Wednesday from the scene in Antioch.

The shooting happened at 1109 Bell Road 5:02 p.m.

A scene was still active while NewsChannel 5 was there. There are no identified suspects.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it when we know more.