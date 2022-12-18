Shooting in Captain D's parking lot leads to arrest of 3 on charges of aggravated robbery, criminal homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's on Gallatin Pike left a man seriously injured after he reportedly arranged to meet three men to trade firearms.

Police report that the victim got in the back of an older model white Dodge sedan when a passenger tried to grab his gun. In response, the victim said he grabbed his bag of firearms and tried to run away, but he was shot. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge fled the scene but officers spotted the car near Revels Drive 20 minutes later, police say.

The driver was Marcus Holt, 23, who did not stop for police after they turned on their sirens. A police helicopter followed the Dodge until officers on the ground successfully deployed spike strips.

The car pulled off onto the shoulder of I-65 North near Dickerson Pike, and Holt took off on foot. Two 18-year-old passengers, Marek Winters and Tyqez Hawkins, ran in the opposite direction.

All three were caught and taken into custody with the help of THP troopers.

Police found four firearms — one of which was reported stolen during a robbery — and 167 grams of marijuana.

Holt, Hawkins and Winters are charged with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Holt's bond is set at $343,000, while Winters and Hawkins are being held in lieu of $337,000 bond.